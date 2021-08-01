-
The Detroit Tigers are on a four-game win streak and have been playing stellar baseball since the all-star break. What is going right? Also, we preview…
-
Weddings; U.S. Open; Phil Mickelson; Rule Controversy; Detroit Tigers; Chicago White Sox; American League StandingsThere's no crying in baseball, but is…
-
Detroit Tigers; Miguel Cabrera; Malin Smith; High School Track and Field; Greg Hardy; Ultimate Fighting ChampionshipMiggy, Miggy, Miggy, can't you see?…
-
Detroit Tigers; MLB Trade Deadline; Justin Verlander; MSU Football Practice; Team Motto; Demetrius Cooper; Weekend Winners.Clocks are ticking and trades…
-
Detroit Tigers' Trade Talks; Alex Rodriguez; Michael Fulmer; Miguel Cabrera; Barry Sanders; Women's Dress in Sports; Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll; Weekend…
-
Detroit Tigers, Miguel Cabrera, AL Wild Card Race, Brad Ausmus, Lee Vickers, High School Football and Throwback Thursday.On today's "Current Sports with…
-
NFL Opening Day, Detroit Tigers Playoff Hopes, Brad Ausmus Job Security, Colin Kaepernick and Throwback Thursday.On today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
Steph Curry as Unanimous MVP, Golden State Warriors, NBA Playoffs, Detroit Tigers, Brad Ausmus, and Eastern Michigan Athletics.On today's "Current Sports…
-
On today's Current Sports, Al Martin chats with the head coach of the Lansing United men's soccer team, Eric Rudland. He touches on how the team has fared…
-
After a close game against Tampa Bay for the Detroit Tigers, Al invites Detroit Free Press writer Perry Farrell on to discuss the status of this team.…