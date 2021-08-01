-
The Detroit Tigers are on a four-game win streak and have been playing stellar baseball since the all-star break. What is going right? Also, we preview…
-
Recap of NBA Finals game 3, in which the Milwaukee Bucks showed life against the Phoenix Suns. Also, we discuss the Detroit Tigers MLB Draft picks from…
-
We dive into the MMA debut of Flint's own, famed boxer Claressa Shields, tonight! How will she fare? Also, Tom Izzo opens up about a possible retirement…
-
We dive into the national criticism that new Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been taking from the national media. Is it justified?On today's…
-
Many sporting venues across the nation will be allowing full capacity for spectators very soon. How comfortable do you feel about attending big crowds to…
-
We recap the big weekend in sports, which included an historic win for Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship, the NBA / NHL playoffs, and the latest…
-
We discuss the NBA draft position of the Detroit Pistons as the season rolls into the final stretch. Also, what is going wrong with the Detroit Tigers?…
-
We invite the voice of the Lansing Lugnuts, Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, to discuss the return of the Lansing Lugnuts, his growth as a broadcaster, and the…
-
We react to the news concerning the MSU football program allowing fans to attend this weekend's spring game at an 8% capacity. Also, the sports world…
-
We bring to you the press conference of MSU football coach Mel Tucker as the Spartans are in the middle of spring practice. Also, Al gives final thoughts…