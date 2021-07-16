Ali On The World Stage | Conversations On Muhammad Ali | PBS Virtual Event Series

Mon. Jul. 19 at 7pm ET on Zoom | Join an hour-long discussion with the filmmaker and special guests, featuring clips from the new four-part series, Muhammad Ali. RSVP HERE

Availability is limited for this FREE event and registration is required. Once registered, you’ll receive a unique, nontransferable link to attend the virtual event.

THE PANELISTS

Ken Burns (Filmmaker)

Janet Evans (Five-time Olympic Medalist, Swimming)

Todd Boyd, Ph.D. (Professor of Cinema and Media Studies, USC)

Lonnae O'Neal (Senior Writer, ESPN/The Undefeated)

Presented by PBS and The Undefeated

The four-part, eight-hour film by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon airs Sun. Sept. 19 - Wed. Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on WKAR TV.

ABOUT THE FILM

Muhammad Ali brings to life one of the best-known and most indelible figures of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated millions of fans throughout the world with his mesmerizing combination of speed, grace, and power in the ring, and charm and playful boasting outside of it.