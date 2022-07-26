Community Celebration with WKAR | A Century of Service
Join Us! This August, WKAR Public Media launches a yearlong celebration marking its 100th anniversary of service to the mid-Michigan and Spartan communities!
We’re opening our studios for an inside look at mid-Michigan’s source for award-winning original programming, local news, and the best from PBS and NPR.
The day’s activities include:
Studio Tours
Tour our television, radio and digital studios
Meet on-air personalities
Meet the talented people who work behind the scenes.
Special at Noon
It’s a Celebration Proclamation with special guests. Sparty will be there too!
Family Fun
The Curious Crew will be on the scene with fun science activities
Favorite characters from PBS KIDS will be here, featuring SuperWhy! Katerina Kittycat, and a surprise guest!
MSU Dairy Store
Ice cream! (while supplies last!)
WHERE
WKAR Studios
Communication Arts & Sciences Building
Michigan State University
PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:
1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824
FREE on weekends
Directions at Google Maps
WKAR – A CENTURY OF SERVICE
On Aug. 18, 1922, WKAR first took to the air waves as an AM radio station, broadcasting agricultural news and information from Michigan State University. One hundred years later, WKAR is a robust media organization that includes WKAR Television, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, Radio Reading Service, WKAR Digital Studios and WKAR Family and much more.
Supported by
MSUFCU
Consumers Energy Foundation