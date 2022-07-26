Community Celebration with WKAR | A Century of Service

Join Us! This August, WKAR Public Media launches a yearlong celebration marking its 100th anniversary of service to the mid-Michigan and Spartan communities!

We’re opening our studios for an inside look at mid-Michigan’s source for award-winning original programming, local news, and the best from PBS and NPR.

The day’s activities include:

Studio Tours

Tour our television, radio and digital studios

Meet on-air personalities

Meet the talented people who work behind the scenes.

Special at Noon

It’s a Celebration Proclamation with special guests. Sparty will be there too!

Family Fun

The Curious Crew will be on the scene with fun science activities

Favorite characters from PBS KIDS will be here, featuring SuperWhy! Katerina Kittycat, and a surprise guest!

MSU Dairy Store

Ice cream! (while supplies last!)

WHERE

WKAR Studios

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5:

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

FREE on weekends

Directions at Google Maps

WKAR – A CENTURY OF SERVICE

On Aug. 18, 1922, WKAR first took to the air waves as an AM radio station, broadcasting agricultural news and information from Michigan State University. One hundred years later, WKAR is a robust media organization that includes WKAR Television, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, Radio Reading Service, WKAR Digital Studios and WKAR Family and much more.

Supported by

MSUFCU

Consumers Energy Foundation

