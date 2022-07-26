A CENTURY OF SERVICE - 1922 to 2022
On Aug. 18, 1922, WKAR first took to the air waves as an AM radio station, broadcasting agricultural news and information from Michigan State University. One hundred years later, WKAR is a robust media organization that includes WKAR Television, WKAR Radio, wkar.org, Radio Reading Service, WKAR Digital Studios and WKAR Family and much more.
WKAR is celebrating a century of service in our community. During that time we’ve had the privilege of providing meaningful experiential learning opportunities to countless interns.
WKAR operated as an educational radio station for decades. In 1970, the station became an affiliate of National Public Radio.
WKAR received its official radio broadcast license on August 18, 1922 but its roots go back to World War I.
On Aug. 18, 2022, WKAR Public Media hosted a gathering of community leaders and special guests to help launch a yearlong celebration of a Century of Service.
Nearly 400 community members recently visited WKAR Public Media to commemorate one hundred years of service to the mid-Michigan and Spartan communities.
To kick off a yearlong celebration of a Century of Service, this week WKAR hosted a special event featuring congratulatory remarks from MSU President Samuel Stanley, PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger, NPR President and CEO John Lansing and other prominent media leaders.
Starting Thu., Aug. 18 | Vote for your classical favorites for a chance to hear them (and your story) on air with Jody Knol and Jamie Paisley!
This month, WKAR kicks off a yearlong celebration of a century of service to the mid-Michigan and Spartan communities. The public is invited to WKAR studios on Aug. 20 to join the celebration.
Sat. Aug. 20 - 10am-2pm | Join Us! This August, WKAR Public Media launches a yearlong celebration marking its 100th anniversary of service to the mid-Michigan and Spartan communities! We’re opening our studios for an inside look at mid-Michigan’s source for award-winning original programming, local news, and the best from PBS and NPR.