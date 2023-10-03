The American Buffalo | Preview Screening with Q&A

The American Buffalo | RSVP here

Thu., Oct. 12, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. | Join the conversation at a preview screening of the new Ken Burns film, The American Buffalo, a story that takes viewers on a journey through more than 10,000 years of North American history and across some of the continent’s most iconic landscapes.

The screening will feature an exclusive preview of the new film, with the full film set to premiere on WKAR-HD on Oct. 16 and 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Join the conversation after the film. Scheduled panel includes:



Rosalyn LaPier , professor in the Department of History at the University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign and research associate at the National Museum of Natural History of the Smithsonian Institution

, professor in the Department of History at the University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign and research associate at the National Museum of Natural History of the Smithsonian Institution Kevin P. Leonard, interim director of the Native American Institute

interim director of the Native American Institute Dr. Nichole Keway Biber, board member of the Anishinaabek Caucus, member of the East Lansing Parks and Recreation Commission, and member of the Ingham County Environmental Advisory Commission

The event is free, but RSVP here is appreciated.

WHERE

CAS 145 WKAR Media Auditorium

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in the adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5. FREE after 6 p.m. on weekdays.

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

Google maps link: goo.gl/maps/upLFokCJxKK2

More About the Film

The American Buffalo tells the dramatic story of how America’s national mammal, once numbering in the tens of millions and sustaining the Native people of the Great Plains for untold generations, was driven to the brink of extinction. But then an unlikely collection of people rescues it from disappearing forever. Ken Burns recounts the tragic collision of two opposing views of the natural world – and the unforgettable characters who pointed the nation in a different direction.

Presented in partnership with

Native American Institute (NAI)

Native American Indigenous Student Organization (NAISO)

Office of Cultural & Academic Transitions (OCAT)