Celebrating PBS KIDS Day with WKAR in 2025

Nearly 1,000 community members of all ages gathered recently to celebrate PBS KIDS® Day with WKAR. Families across mid-Michigan came together for the event, hosted at the WKAR studios on the campus of Michigan State University on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

PBS KIDS Day with WKAR is an annual event hosted to foster community engagement, raise awareness of PBS KIDS programming, and connect mid-Michigan kids and families with valuable community resources. This year, the PBS KIDS Day celebration included science demonstrations with Dr. Rob and the Curious Crew, as well as special appearances by Zeke the Wonder Dog, popular MSU mascot Sparty, and MSU cross country athlete Cookie Baugh.

“Every year around this time, we come together to explore the world of possibilities available to PBS KIDS all across mid-Michigan,” said Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager, during opening remarks. "I like to think of myself as a PBS KID, and I think anyone who's ever sat down to watch a PBS show is a PBS KID at heart.”

PBS KIDS Day with WKAR is supported in part by MSU Federal Credit Union.

Arianna Ridderbusch, MSUFCU vice president of community impact, presented a $50,000 check to WKAR. The donation is part of a five-year, quarter-million-dollar commitment to support the station’s community wide educational initiatives.

“At MSUFCU, community is at our heart. That’s why we love and support WKAR – to engage our community and inspire our youth,” said Ridderbusch. “Together, we're dreaming big and making a difference.”

More than 20 community partners joined WKAR for the day, sharing fun and educational activities.

“I loved interacting with the kiddos. They were happy to learn and be present,” wrote one partner in a follow-up note to WKAR. “It was a great event to connect with the community,” wrote another partner.

PBS KIDS Day with WKAR was a fun time for visitors. “My kiddos loved every station and how interactive each of them was,” wrote one attendee in a follow-up message to WKAR. “They loved the pin souvenirs from the library table, along with the complimentary books — reading is their favorite!”

The event offered much to explore throughout the WKAR studios and the Communication Arts and Sciences building.

The WKAR Education team gave away hundreds of books throughout the 3-hour event.

MSU cross country athlete Cookie Baugh posed for photos with guests and gave out swag, posters, and signed items for attendees as part of the "Women of Sparta" program.

Lyla and Stu of the PBS KIDS program Lyla in the Loop were there for children to meet and pose for photos.

The WKAR engineering team shared information about the future of TV technology and how to access WKAR broadcasts for free while giving away more than 60 TV antennas to visitors.

A special thanks to volunteers from MSUFCU, Sigma Chi, Curious Crew parents/guardians, and the MSU community for helping during this event - PBS KIDS Day with WKAR would not have been possible without your support.

Community partners at the event included:

Anishinaabe Friendship Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters Michigan Capital Region, Capital Area Community Services, Capital Area District Libraries, Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, Fenner Conservancy, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan, Great Lakes Reality Labs & Haptix Studio (partnered with Curious About Careers), Greater Lansing Area Moms, Ingham ISD/Great Start Readiness Program, Lansing Community College - Health and Human Services Division, Lansing School District Universal Preschool, MDHHS Environmental Health Bureau, Michigan Education Trust, MSU Broad Art Museum, MSU Community Music School, Michigan State University Extension, MSU Federal Credit Union, MSU Lingo Lab, and Transcendence Performing Arts.