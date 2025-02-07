© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Community Joins WKAR and MSU Libraries for Social Justice and Film Discussion

WKAR Public Media
Published February 7, 2025 at 11:53 AM EST
Six women posing for photo in front of a screen displaying the MSU Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration image.
Austin DeRaedt
/
Michigan State University Libraries
Panelists (left to right) Cindy Villarreal-Medina, Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu, Senator Sarah Anthony, Tamera Carter, Willye Bryan, and moderator Erika Vallejo.

Community members gathered recently for a conversation around the film, "Fannie Lou Hamer's America" as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration at Michigan State University.

The film is a new documentary told through public speeches and interviews exploring the inspirational and lesser-known Civil Rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer.

The event took place on Jan. 21, 2025, in person at the MSU Library Green Room and virtually. It was presented by The Justice League of Greater Lansing, MSU Libraries, and WKAR Public Media.

The film screening was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Erika Vallejo, a Ph.D. candidate. The panel featured state Sen. Sarah Anthony, Willye Bryan of the Justice League of Greater Lansing, Lansing City Council members Tamera Carter and Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu and Cindy Villarreal-Medina a student at the MSU College of Social Science.

Panelists discussed the importance and influence of Fannie Lou Hamer and her activism, and how her work is carried forth today. Community members were able to ask the panelists questions of their own.

“Fannie Lou Hamer’s America” is currently available to stream at PBS.org and in the Free PBS app.

A special thank you to presenting partner The Justice League of Greater Lansing.
