Families Receive WKAR Reading Kits at Literacy Celebration

WKAR distributed 300 reading kits to visitors at the Family Literacy Celebration in the Lansing Mall. Presented by the Early Childhood Literacy Coalition, the celebration provided families with activities and community resources to highlight early childhood reading in the community.

When asked about the importance of WKAR at this event, Kiki from Ann Arbor said, “I appreciate the information...I enjoy learning about it so I am able to provide more information out to others, and if needed for me, have that information and tools necessary for my family too.”

The WKAR Reading Kits included two new books, local community resource information, high quality literacy activities from PBS LearningMedia and Scholastic, reading practice games, and WKAR and PBS character items.

Families also had the chance to meet with beloved literary characters like Frog & Toad and Clifford along with WKAR’s very own Ryan the Lion from the Michigan Learning Channel.

In total, over 600 people were in attendance at the celebration representing seven counties across the state.

The WKAR Reading Kit project began in 2021 and has continued to serve local communities in promoting reading readiness.