Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival 2025

On Sat., May 17 and Sun., May 18, community members joined WKAR for a weekend celebrating art, culture, and community at the 62nd Annual East Lansing Art Festival. Over 1,000 people visited WKAR during the two-day event.

Visitors who stopped by the WKAR tent received a free book and craft activity provided by the education team, spun the prize wheel to win WKAR giveaways, and spoke with the team to learn more about WKAR programs that bring value to their community.

As part of continued efforts to collect and preserve local stories, public media supporters had the chance to record with WKAR each day. On Saturday, host Robert Prince interviewed guests for the forthcoming podcast and radio series MI Michigan Story, while the WKAR production team roamed the festival to capture attendees’ stories. Classical host Jamie Paisley took over on Sunday, inviting guests to the tent to record their stories for radio.

Nearby at the main stage, WKAR General Manager Shawn Turner and on-air hosts presented the weekend performance schedule, which included the East Lansing High School Jazz band, and Sistrum, Lansing’s Women's Chorus, along with many more local and regional talents.

WKAR Public Media is supported in part by East Lansing Art Festival.