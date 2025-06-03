© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scenes from East Lansing Art Festival 2025

WKAR Public Media
Published June 3, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
A man hands a prize to a father and daughter
1 of 9  — Resized Images FINAL/4430305d83e94a68b693fce2697e2a61-eastlansingartfest-jmg-selects-20250517-4381.jpg
Visitors spin the WKAR prize wheel at the East Lansing Art Festival
Jenna Gilbert / WKAR-MSU
Two men sitting at a table with microphones and a sign next to them that reads “Everyone has a story. WKAR wants to hear yours. Join me for a five-minute interview.”
2 of 9  — Resized Images FINAL/dd9118de63064507ada909fb6fbc70c7-eastlansingartfest-jmg-selects-20250517-4601.jpg
Classical host Jamie Paisley interviews a visitor for the collection of public media stories
Jenna Gilbert / WKAR-MSU
Two children with adults pick out books and prizes at a table
3 of 9  — Resized Images FINAL/70d3da507148404d81bd1426c20f9e55-eastlansingartfest-jmg-selects-20250517-4312.jpg
Children pick out books and prizes from the WKAR table
Jenna Gilbert / WKAR-MSU
A child looks through stickers on a table full of small prizes like pins, clips, and pens.
4 of 9  — Resized Images FINAL/f7e4e8e2b6274dc8be2ae2376748da85-eastlansingartfest-jmg-selects-20250517-4472.jpg
A child sifts through stickers on the WKAR table
Jenna Gilbert / WKAR-MSU
A man standing on stage in front of a microphone with performers behind him and the audience in front
5 of 9  — Resized Images FINAL/1ef5a71df75141f5a647999f54cd5f27-eastlansingartfest-jmg-selects-20250517-4706.jpg
On-air host Jamie Paisley announces Sistrum: Lansing’s Women’s Chorus on stage for their performance
Jenna Gilbert / WKAR-MSU
A WKAR staff member greets a child waiting to spin the prize wheel
6 of 9  — Resized Images FINAL/893144f002484ce59ed1f32289208c70-eastlansingartfest-jmg-selects-20250517-4389.jpg
A child eagerly waits to spin the prize wheel
Jenna Gilbert / WKAR-MSU
A smiling WKAR staff member helps a child and her mother pick out a book from the table
7 of 9  — Resized Images FINAL/dbaab2be63f847e49043082ba368a5ad-eastlansingartfest-jmg-selects-20250517-4330_1.jpg
A child and caregiver pick out a book from the table
Jenna Gilbert / WKAR-MSU
Two people sitting at a table with microphones and a sign next to them that reads “Everyone has a story. WKAR wants to hear yours. Join me for a five-minute interview.”
8 of 9  — Resized Images FINAL/778982700d30467ba96ae11328d38ff5-eastlansingartfest-jmg-selects-20250517-4634.jpg
On-air host Jamie Paisley interviews a visitor for the collection of public media stories
Jenna Gilbert / WKAR-MSU
A pin that reads “WKAR is for me, public media is for everyone”
9 of 9  — Resized Images FINAL/a369f0284d9a404797d2c720136afc99-eastlansingartfest-jmg-selects-20250517-4444.jpg
One of many WKAR giveaways
Jenna Gilbert / WKAR-MSU

On Sat., May 17 and Sun., May 18, community members joined WKAR for a weekend celebrating art, culture, and community at the 62nd Annual East Lansing Art Festival. Over 1,000 people visited WKAR during the two-day event.

Visitors who stopped by the WKAR tent received a free book and craft activity provided by the education team, spun the prize wheel to win WKAR giveaways, and spoke with the team to learn more about WKAR programs that bring value to their community.

As part of continued efforts to collect and preserve local stories, public media supporters had the chance to record with WKAR each day. On Saturday, host Robert Prince interviewed guests for the forthcoming podcast and radio series MI Michigan Story, while the WKAR production team roamed the festival to capture attendees’ stories. Classical host Jamie Paisley took over on Sunday, inviting guests to the tent to record their stories for radio.

Nearby at the main stage, WKAR General Manager Shawn Turner and on-air hosts presented the weekend performance schedule, which included the East Lansing High School Jazz band, and Sistrum, Lansing’s Women's Chorus, along with many more local and regional talents.

WKAR Public Media is supported in part by East Lansing Art Festival.
In Your Community
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
DONATE