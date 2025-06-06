WKAR at the Teddy Bear Health Fair

WKAR joined MSU College of Human Medicine and University of Michigan Health Sparrow for the 19th annual Teddy Bear Health Fair to educate mid-Michigan families and children about health and wellness on Sat., May 31.

The WKAR education team gave children in attendance a free craft activity and WKAR reading kit. Nearly 1,000 books were distributed to children in the community through the event.

Families also met and took photos with a friend of WKAR, Ryan the Lion from the Michigan Learning Channel (MLC), and received an MLC viewing guide, providing more information about the channel and a TV guide to help continue children’s learning throughout the summer.

In addition, health professionals and MSU medical students assisted children in performing a “health checkup” on their favorite stuffed animal. They learned about the human body and how to monitor their own health through their plushies, while adults learned about health and wellness resources in the community.

Visitors also had the opportunity to meet first responders, tour an ambulance, and interact with therapy dogs at the event.

Learn more about the Michigan Learning Channel here .