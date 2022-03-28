© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan Learning Channel Updates

Updates and events from Michigan Learning Channel - WKAR
  • An introduction to Michigan Learning Channel
    Blogs
    MLC WEBINAR: Introduction to the Michigan Learning Channel
    Looking for ways to support teachers and preK-12 grade students with distance learning for hard-to-reach students? The Michigan Learning Channel can help. In this free webinar, you will learn about free K-12 distance learning resources, networking opportunities, and get an exclusive look at new programming!
  • Read Write Roar!
    Read, Write, ROAR! Literacy Activity Books and more!
    Learning literacy skills is fun with the Michigan Learning Channel! Each Literacy Activity Book has activity pages that go along with the Read, Write, ROAR! video lessons and activities from your favorite PBS KIDS characters!
  • Computer Science on the Learning Channel
    Computer Science on the Michigan Learning Channel
    Computer science and coding activities for all ages! The Michigan Learning Channel is partnering with Code.org and Grand Valley State University’s MiSTEM Network to inspire students of all ages to try their hand at a coding activity.
  • Michigan Learning Channel Summer!
    Summer 2022 IS Coming!
    Want to stay updated on all things MLC Summer? Check out the MLC Summer Webpage to get involved and stay informed.
  • Literacy Essentials Workshop
    Literacy Essentials Professional Learning Virtual Workshops
    Tue., Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:00p.m. | Learn about the Literacy Essentials with teachers from the Read, Write, ROAR! TV series.