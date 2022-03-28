Michigan Learning Channel Updates

-
Looking for ways to support teachers and preK-12 grade students with distance learning for hard-to-reach students? The Michigan Learning Channel can help. In this free webinar, you will learn about free K-12 distance learning resources, networking opportunities, and get an exclusive look at new programming!
Learning literacy skills is fun with the Michigan Learning Channel! Each Literacy Activity Book has activity pages that go along with the Read, Write, ROAR! video lessons and activities from your favorite PBS KIDS characters!
Computer science and coding activities for all ages! The Michigan Learning Channel is partnering with Code.org and Grand Valley State University’s MiSTEM Network to inspire students of all ages to try their hand at a coding activity.
Want to stay updated on all things MLC Summer? Check out the MLC Summer Webpage to get involved and stay informed.
Tue., Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:00p.m. | Learn about the Literacy Essentials with teachers from the Read, Write, ROAR! TV series.