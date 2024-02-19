Search Query
© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
MSU News
MSU News
MSU Today
Hip-hop pioneer shares “circle of wisdom” at MSU lecture series
MC Lyte is an American rapper, DJ, actress and entrepreneur. She is the first female of hip-hop’s emcees to release a solo album.
Listen
•
34:43
