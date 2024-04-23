Michigan State University to set up center for cybersecurity training

Michigan State University’s School of Criminal Justice will provide basic cybersecurity training to local law enforcement in a one to two-day program over the summer. Training will cover areas like Michigan laws on cybercrimes and victim demographics.

“Some local police agencies understand the problem with cybercrime, but the education and training component for local officers is variable,” said criminal justice Professor Thomas Holt, who directs the program.

“Our hope is that by being able to offer this as a resource for local agencies, we’re going to improve the overall capability of police agencies across the state”.

Variable education in cybercrime can lead to poor follow-up in cases. “There’s a lot of evidence to tell us that local agencies especially do a less than stellar job responding to certain forms of cybercrime, like fraud,” Holt said.

He said there are currently no requirements for local agencies to document calls related to cybercrime. “That’s going to change in the next five or so years. There’s been changes to federal law that are going to mandate reporting for local agencies.”

Holt said he hope is the new training program will give local agencies a leg up when the laws do take effect. “They’ll be able to provide appropriate victim services. They’ll be able to increase the odds of future reporting and improve the overall state of basically dealing with this crime problem.”

The training program has one year of funding from the U.S. Department of Education. Holt said interest in providing basic cybersecurity training at the federal level is low. The goal is to expand the program to different areas of expertise.

“Our hope is to build specialized trainings and seek funding for those different agencies, and for different resources and areas of expertise. We are interested in doing something for school resource officers.”

Training will start with local area agencies in East Lansing, and if more funding is provided, expand out into the state.

The program is planned to start in early August.