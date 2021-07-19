Delta Variant Of COVID-19 Identified In Barry County

Barry County is confirming a resident has tested positive for the delta variant of COVID-19.

The individual had not received a COVID vaccine.

They first tested positive on July 5.

The delta variant was first identified in India.

Early scientific findings show evidence the variant is more transmissible and has a higher risk of death.

The first Michigan case of the variant was identified in June in Ottawa County.

The Barry-Eaton County Health Department (BEDHD) says it is likely there are additional unidentified cases in the county at this time.

The department is urging residents to continue to take precautions against COVID-19 like washing hands often and wearing a mask around others if not vaccinated.

The BEDHD offers vaccinations at its offices in both Charlotte and Hastings.

There are also mobile clinics.

Vaccinations can be scheduled online through the department website, but walk-ins are also available at this time.