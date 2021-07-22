© 2021
WKAR News

Molly E. Hennessey Greenwalt Appointed To EL District Court Bench

WKAR Public Media | By Scott Pohl
Published July 22, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT
Molly E. Hennessey Greenwalt portrait
Courtesy photo
/
Molly E. Hennessey Greenwalt

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is filling a vacancy on the 54B District Court Bench in East Lansing.

Molly E. Hennessey Greenwalt is currently a Michigan Supreme Court Commissioner. In that role, she does legal research on civil, criminal and family law matters and provides recommendations to justices.

Before that, she was an assistant prosecutor in Ingham County. She earned her law degree from the Michigan State University College of Law.

Hennessey Greenwalt will serve the remainder of the term left vacant after Judge Andrea Andrews Larkin resigned in June.

The partial term expires at the beginning of 2023. She would have to run for election next year if she wants to stay on the bench through 2024.

Scott Pohl
Scott Pohl is a general assignment news reporter and produces news features and interviews. He is also is an alternate local host on NPR's "Morning Edition."
