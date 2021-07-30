© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Delta Variant Confirmed In Shiawassee County

WKAR Public Media | By Megan Schellong
Published July 30, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT
Picture of the coronavirus molecule
Photo courtesy of CANVA
/
The Delta variant, which is now the most prominent strain in the United States, first emerged in India in October 2020 and became a major driver of a second wave of coronavirus infections there.

The Shiawassee County Health Department has confirmed its first case of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

The health department made the announcement on social media Thursday night.

The Delta variant, which is now the most prominent strain in the United States, first emerged in India in October 2020 and became a major driver of a second wave of coronavirus infections there.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the variant has increased transmissibility, causes more severe illness and potentially reduces the efficacy of antibody treatments.

Michigan has reported more than 67 known cases of the Delta variant to date.

As of July 27, the state health department had confirmed 1,762 new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan between Saturday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 27.

Tags

WKAR NewsCOVID-19delta variantshiawassee county
Megan Schellong
Megan Schellong is the local host producer for Morning Edition on WKAR.
See stories by Megan Schellong
Related Content
Load More