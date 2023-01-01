Ashlee Smith oversees all content and education efforts at WKAR Public Media, the non-profit public broadcasting organization serving Michigan's capital region with award-winning original programs and the best from PBS and NPR.

Ashlee joined the WKAR team in September of 2023.

Ashlee comes to WKAR from PBS North in Duluth, Minnesota, where she served as director of content.

Smith holds bachelor’s degrees in Media and Communication and in Film Studies, both from Muhlenberg College.