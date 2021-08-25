MSU Recycling Has Tips For Environmentally Friendly Move-In

With students arriving at Michigan State University this week, campus recycling services are encouraging more environmentally friendly move-in practices.

Recycling services at MSU collect thousands of pounds of trash and other materials during move-in week.

And to help remind students to be mindful of the environment, MSU recycling is sharing tips on how to settle into dorms and apartments more sustainably.

These include practices students can do before moving in as well after they arrive on campus:

Connect with your roommate(s) prior to moving in to figure out who is bringing what: This ensures students won’t bring extra items that aren’t needed.

Open up new items before coming to campus: New items typically come with packaging materials, students are encouraged to reduce their impact on campus as much as possible.

Take advantage of the recycling stations called Pack Up. Pitch in: Outside of residence halls, there are large containers accepting cardboard, boxboard and polystyrene.

Use the traditional recycling bins set up inside buildings: These accept paper, glass, plastic and metal.

Shop at the MSU Surplus Store: If you need an item for your space, check out the surplus store to shop for used, inexpensive items.

Recycling Coordinator for MSU David Smith says an influx of material is generated when students return or leave campus.

“We obviously generate a lot of material during those two move-in and move-out periods, so it’s really important for students to recycle during that time and all throughout the year.”

Smith adds that the easiest way for students to do their part is to only bring what they need.

“We’d much rather have students reduce waste, bring less waste on campus. Obviously, it’s great to recycle and we need to recycle things that you are bringing to campus, but really think about that impact, think about ways you can reduce the amount of material you’re bringing to campus.”

Last year, The MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center was able to divert 13,000,000 pounds of material collected from going to a landfill.

For those interested in learning more about lessening their carbon footprint, visit the Choose Your Impact section of MSU Recycling's Website .

McKoy's story is brought to you as part of a partnership between WKAR and Michigan State University's Knight Center for Environmental Journalism.