Picking up where last week’s episode left off, Prabu David examines algorithmic bias. Rebecca Wexler explains the black box nature of algorithms used in the criminal justice system and explains why Glenn Rodríguez was denied parole by the COMPAS algorithm.

GUEST: Rebecca Wexler, co-director of the Berkeley Center for Law and Technology.

