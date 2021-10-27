© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
Life, Meet Tech
Life, Meet Tech

The Attention Economy

Published October 27, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Are your days consumed by apps and devices that seem to be mushrooming everywhere? If you are like me, you may be wondering if these tools with their promise to streamline our lives are in fact causing more stress. There’s a reason for that. Today’s world runs on an attention economy that’s driven by technology, and businesses profit from our attention. In this episode, Prabu talks with leading researcher, neuroscientist, and author Amishi Jha about the real price of our attention.

GUEST: Amishi Jha, director of Contemplative Neuroscience at the University of Miami.

RELATED LINKS:

Harper Collins Publishers: Peak Mind
https://www.harpercollins.com/products/peak-mind-amishi-p-jha?variant=33069442990114

TED Talks: How to tame your wandering mind
https://www.ted.com/talks/amishi_jha_how_to_tame_your_wandering_mind?language=en

AmishiPJha: Talk at The Pentagon October 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5s0I747Pw4

Life, Meet Tech
Prabu David
Prabu David is a social scientist who studies the social and psychological influences of technology in daily life. Since 2015, David has served as dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. He examines topics such as multitasking, mobile health, social media and wellness, compassionate computing, digital privacy, facial recognition and ethics in AI.
