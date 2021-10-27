The Attention Economy

Are your days consumed by apps and devices that seem to be mushrooming everywhere? If you are like me, you may be wondering if these tools with their promise to streamline our lives are in fact causing more stress. There’s a reason for that. Today’s world runs on an attention economy that’s driven by technology, and businesses profit from our attention. In this episode, Prabu talks with leading researcher, neuroscientist, and author Amishi Jha about the real price of our attention.

GUEST: Amishi Jha, director of Contemplative Neuroscience at the University of Miami.

