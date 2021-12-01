The Future of Technology

In this very special season one final episode, Prabu is joined by leading global futurist Shawn Dubravac for a peek into his crystal ball at the incredible future of consumer technology and the industrial economy. Rollable screens? Someday you’ll fold up your tablet to fit your pocket. Want to wake up in Hawaii? You can when your bedroom window becomes a computer monitor. And what about drones? Hear all of Shawn’s exciting predictions in this can’t-miss episode.

GUEST: Shawn Dubravac, author, futurist and president of Avrio Institute.

