Life, Meet Tech
The Future of Technology

Published December 1, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST
In this very special season one final episode, Prabu is joined by leading global futurist Shawn Dubravac for a peek into his crystal ball at the incredible future of consumer technology and the industrial economy. Rollable screens? Someday you’ll fold up your tablet to fit your pocket. Want to wake up in Hawaii? You can when your bedroom window becomes a computer monitor. And what about drones? Hear all of Shawn’s exciting predictions in this can’t-miss episode.

GUEST: Shawn Dubravac, author, futurist and president of Avrio Institute.

RELATED LINKS:
Website: About Avrio Institute
https://avrioinstitute.org/about/

Website: Meet Shawn!
https://shawndubravac.com/about/

Life, Meet Tech
Prabu David
Prabu David is a social scientist who studies the social and psychological influences of technology in daily life. Since 2015, David has served as dean of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University. He examines topics such as multitasking, mobile health, social media and wellness, compassionate computing, digital privacy, facial recognition and ethics in AI.
