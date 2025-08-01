© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michigan Minute
Michigan Minute

Detroit's Historic Bowling Alley & Trailblazing Aviator | August 1

Published August 1, 2025 at 12:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

In 1913, John Bauer and Irv Giese opened The Garden Bowl, a 10-lane bowling alley on Woodward Avenue in Detroit. It has become America's oldest continuously operating bowling alley and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008. Also today, Michigan-born Harriet Quimby, who became the first American woman to receive a pilot’s license and the first woman to fly across the English Channel, is celebrated for her pioneering achievements in aviation.

Michigan Minute
Stay Connected