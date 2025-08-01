Detroit's Historic Bowling Alley & Trailblazing Aviator | August 1

In 1913, John Bauer and Irv Giese opened The Garden Bowl, a 10-lane bowling alley on Woodward Avenue in Detroit. It has become America's oldest continuously operating bowling alley and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008. Also today, Michigan-born Harriet Quimby, who became the first American woman to receive a pilot’s license and the first woman to fly across the English Channel, is celebrated for her pioneering achievements in aviation.