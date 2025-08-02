Michigan's Car Ferry Debut & A Historic Olympic Win | August 2

Today in 1923, the first car ferry service began across the Straits of Mackinac, with the wooden ferry Ariel carrying three cars on its inaugural voyage. The service operated until the Mackinac Bridge opened in 1957. Also today in 1932, Eddie Tolan, a Black American sprinter from Detroit, became the first non-European to be named “The World’s Fastest Human” by winning gold in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes at the Los Angeles Olympic Games.