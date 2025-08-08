Fishing Agreement Reached, Shortest American League Game & Jim Blanchard's Birthday | August 8

Today in 2000, after 27 years of litigation, an agreement was made between Michigan, the US Government, and various indigenous tribes regarding fishing restrictions, particularly nets that were killing fish en masse. In 1920, the Detroit Tigers shut out the New York Yankees 1-0 in the shortest game in American League history, lasting just one hour and thirteen minutes. Today also marks the birthday of Jim Blanchard, born in Detroit in 1942, who served as a two-term Michigan governor and later ambassador to Canada.