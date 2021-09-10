Weekly Michigan Public TV coverage of the governor’s office, the state legislature, the political campaign trail, and state government. With senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick and his capitol press corps colleagues.Find hundreds of full episodes and OVERTIME extras in the free PBS Video app and at video.wkar.org
Sep. 10, 2021- Jamie Roe | OFF THE RECORD
Sep. 10, 2021
The panel discusses kids and COVID, a petition for election reform and much more. The guest is GOP consultant Jamie Roe. Panelists Emily Lawler, Bill Ballenger and Jonathan Oosting join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.