460,000+ Walleye Fingerlings Stocked In Michigan Bay

By 50 seconds ago
  • walleye fingerlings
    The Michigan Department of Natural resources says nearly 330,000 fingerlings were placed in early July.
    UWSP

More than 460,000 walleye fingerlings have been stocked in a bay in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan Department of Natural resources says nearly 330,000 fingerlings were placed in early July in northern Little Bay de Noc near the mouth of the Whitefish River. Another 135,000 were stocked near Gladstone, Kipling and the lower Escanaba River.

Eggs taken earlier this year from adult walleye in the bay were transferred to fish hatcheries. After hatching, the larval walleye were moved to ponds operated by the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and the Bay de Noc Great Lakes Sport Fishermen.

DNR Northern Lake Michigan unit manager Darren Kramer says working with the two partners on rearing and stocking efforts is valuable to the walleye management program in the Upper Peninsula.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Walleye
fishing
Anglers
fingerlings
Whitefish River
Little bay de Noc

