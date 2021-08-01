Michigan Department of Natural Resources

-
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to use $250 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding to improve state parks and trails. The Department of…
Hunting and fishing have trended up during the pandemic, but what happens next remains in flux.The abundance of natural resources at the footsteps and…
In a scathing letter, several Michigan legislators urged the state Department of Natural Resources to renew all commercial fishing licenses and permits…
As the Michigan stay-at-home order issued to combat coronavirus is lifted, the parks and recreation industry is working to safely manage an unprecedented…
The East Lansing city council is scheduled to vote on a possible deer cull at Tuesday night’s meeting.Mayor Ruth Baier says East Lansing has a rising deer…
Hunting wildlife has long been ingrained in Michigan’s culture, but it is currently on a decline across the state as young adults opt to participate in…
Officials in southern Michigan are warning that pesticides targeting a deadly mosquito-borne virus could kill other insects, including rare and beneficial…
State officials say the 40th cougar report in Michigan since 2008 has been confirmed.The confirmation was made after an image of a cougar was captured…
Michigan officials are asking hunters who pursue ruffed grouse to submit some of the birds for West Nile virus testing.The state Department of Natural…
State and federal agencies are gearing up for a Michigan celebration of Smokey Bear's 75-year legacy of preventing forest fires.Smokey will join staffers…