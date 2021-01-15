9to5: The Power of a Movement | Indie Lens Pop-Up

Thu. Jan. 28, 2021 at 7pm VIRTUAL EVENT | View the film by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar and join the conversation online. | RSVP HERE

Presented by WKAR Public Media and the WorkLife Office at Michigan State University in partnership with Walter P. Reuther Library, Archives of Labor and Urban Affairs at Wayne State University.



Before the hit song or film, 9to5 was an inspiring movement for equality that encapsulated the spirit of both the women’s and labor movements of the 1970s.

View the film and then join the conversation with panelists as they discuss the beginnings of the 9to5 movement, and where we are now.

Scheduled panelists include:

Panel Moderator Jaimie Hutchison

Deputy Director, WorkLife Office at Michigan State University

U.S. Historian, Georgetown University

Associate, The Worker Institute at Cornell University

Department of History at Towson University

RSVP HERE to join the screening and conversation from the comfort and safety of your home. Conversation with the panel begins at approximately 8:30 p.m.

More About the Film

9to5: The Story of a Movement is a film by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, presented by Independent Lens and ITVS as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series.



When Dolly Parton sang “9 to 5,” she was doing more than just shining a light on the professional fate of American women. Parton was singing the autobiographical tale of a movement that started with 9to5, a group of Boston secretaries in the early 1970s. Their goals were simple—better pay, more advancement opportunities and an end to sexual harassment—but their unconventional approach attracted the press and shamed their bosses into change. Featuring interviews with 9to5’s founders, as well as actor and activist Jane Fonda, 9to5: The Story of a Movement is the previously untold story of the fight that inspired a hit and changed the American workplace.

A New Kind of Virtual Event - OVEE

This film screening and conversation is a virtual event hosted by WKAR on the OVEE platform. OVEE stands for Online Viewing and Engagement Experience.

Created by ITVS and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), OVEE combines quality HD media and livestream content with the community-building conversation of social media in a single-screen experience.

First-time registrants will create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 13 or older. Accounts can be anonymous.



If you have questions about this event or the OVEE platform, please send an email to events@wkar.org.