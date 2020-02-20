Arts Crawl | Feb. 20, 2020

Story telling, audience participation, high school musicians, the Roots of Hip Hop, and True West. Join Mary Ellen Pitney and Jamie Paisley to talk about events happening this week around Michigan
The Ark's 33rd Annual Storytelling Festival
Feb. 22 @ 7:30pm
MSU Concert Orchestra presents Concerto for Audience
Feb. 20 @ 7:30pm, preconcert talk at 6:30pm
Stoneman Church Concert Series
Feb. 23 @ 3pm, Mason 1st Presbyterian Church on Maple Street in Mason
The Roots of Hip Hop
Feb. 22 @ 2pm
Lansing Community College presents True West
Feb. 21-22 & 28-29