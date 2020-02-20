Arts Crawl | Feb. 20, 2020

Story telling, audience participation, high school musicians, the Roots of Hip Hop, and True West. Join Mary Ellen Pitney and Jamie Paisley to talk about events happening this week around Michigan

The Ark's 33rd Annual Storytelling Festival

Feb. 22 @ 7:30pm

MSU Concert Orchestra presents Concerto for Audience

Feb. 20 @ 7:30pm, preconcert talk at 6:30pm

Stoneman Church Concert Series

Feb. 23 @ 3pm, Mason 1st Presbyterian Church on Maple Street in Mason

The Roots of Hip Hop

Feb. 22 @ 2pm

Lansing Community College presents True West

Feb. 21-22 & 28-29