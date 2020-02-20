Arts Crawl | Feb. 20, 2020

By 37 seconds ago

Story telling, audience participation, high school musicians, the Roots of Hip Hop, and True West. Join Mary Ellen Pitney and Jamie Paisley to talk about events happening this week around Michigan


The Ark's 33rd Annual Storytelling Festival
Feb. 22 @ 7:30pm

MSU Concert Orchestra presents Concerto for Audience
Feb. 20 @ 7:30pm, preconcert talk at 6:30pm

Stoneman Church Concert Series
Feb. 23 @ 3pm, Mason 1st Presbyterian Church on Maple Street in Mason

The Roots of Hip Hop
Feb. 22 @ 2pm

Lansing Community College presents True West
Feb. 21-22 & 28-29

Tags: 
Arts Crawl
arts
culture
events