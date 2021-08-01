-
Science and art, a Nordic festival, Cinderella, ballet and Community band. Join Mary Ellen Pitney and Jamie Paisley as they discuss arts and culter events…
-
Story telling, audience participation, high school musicians, the Roots of Hip Hop, and True West. Join Mary Ellen Pitney and Jamie Paisley to talk about…
-
A free, self-guided tour and celebration of contemporary art and culture is coming to Detroit.Detroit Art Week is scheduled to run Friday through Sunday…
-
Organizations providing healthy eating, arts, cultural programming and other services to early childhood centers in Detroit will be eligible for funding…
-
Thursday night, a crowd will gather at the steps of the Michigan State Capitol Building. They won’t be there to hear a political stump speech though, it…
-
Some new things are happening in Reo Town.Lansing rapper Mikeyy Austin is one of the minds behind Reo Town Sessions, a monthly event that highlights local…
-
New MSU College of Music Artist-Faculty member Margarita Shevchenko is intricately linked to the works of Frederick Chopin. But in her Absolute Chamber…
-
In 2013, the Lansing School District made national headlines when it axed its art and music teachers as part of a deficit reduction plan despite…
-
The city of Lansing has announced its Sense of Place in the Arts grant recipients for the year, and this year they’ve also awarded a grant for a new Arts…
-
Organizers of the first ever Michigan Playwrights Festival say the state is enjoying an energized arts scene, driven in part by an influx of creatives to…