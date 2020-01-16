Arts Crawl for Jan. 16, 2020

An underground film series, the Lansing Children's Choir,  the Peppermint Creek Theater Company, Ten Pound Fiddle, and the MSU College of Music's Spirituals Prayer and Protest Concert. Join Mary Ellen Pitney and Jamie Paisley to talk about events happening this week around Michigan.


Not Far From Here: Broad Underground Film Series
Jan. 17 @ 7pm

Tradition! A Winter Concert
Jan. 18 @ 4pm

Peppermint Creek Theater Company presents Gloria
Jan. 16-19 & 23-26

Ten Pound Fiddle: Contra and Square Dance
Jan. 18 @ 7pm

MSU College of Music's Spirituals, Prayer and Protest Concert
Jan. 19 @ 3pm, 7pm

