Arts Crawl for Jan. 16, 2020

An underground film series, the Lansing Children's Choir, the Peppermint Creek Theater Company, Ten Pound Fiddle, and the MSU College of Music's Spirituals Prayer and Protest Concert. Join Mary Ellen Pitney and Jamie Paisley to talk about events happening this week around Michigan.

Arts Crawl conversation between Morning Edition Host Mary Ellen Pitney and Program Director Jamie Paisley

Not Far From Here: Broad Underground Film Series

Jan. 17 @ 7pm

Tradition! A Winter Concert

Jan. 18 @ 4pm

Peppermint Creek Theater Company presents Gloria

Jan. 16-19 & 23-26

Ten Pound Fiddle: Contra and Square Dance

Jan. 18 @ 7pm

MSU College of Music's Spirituals, Prayer and Protest Concert

Jan. 19 @ 3pm, 7pm