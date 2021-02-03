Beyond the Elements | NOVA

Wednesdays, Feb. 3–17, at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Picking up where he left off in NOVA’s popular special, Hunting the Elements, David Pogue sets out on a worldwide quest to find the key molecules and chemical reactions that have paved the way for human civilization, life and even the universe as we know it.

Along the way, he uncovers the simple principles that produce such a dizzying diversity of matter from elements on the periodic table. Beyond the Elements’ adventures transport viewers to museums and lab test sites, welcoming a variety of experts from across the world.



Reactions | Wed. Feb. 3

Discover the chemical reactions that constantly transform our world, like one that enables us to feed billions but when reversed is explosive and lock-and-key molecules that put the heat in hot peppers or make deadly venoms useful to medicine.



Indestructible | Wed. Feb. 10

Scientists have created virtually indestructible versions of glass, rubber and plastic, but are they too tough? As the environmental impact of the quest for durability becomes clear, scientists look for ways to maintain utility but minimize harm.



Life | Wed. Feb. 17

Without the chemistry of photosynthesis, ozone and an enzyme called Rubisco, we wouldn't exist... so why do we? Discover the molecules that allowed life on Earth to begin and ultimately thrive and how scientists use evolution in chemistry.



Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.



MORE ABOUT NOVA:

NOVA is the most popular primetime science series on American television, demystifying the scientific and technological concepts that shape and define our lives, our planet and our universe. The PBS series is also one of the most widely distributed science programs around the world and is a multimedia, multiplatform brand reaching more than 55 million Americans every year on TV and online. NOVA’s important and inspiring stories of human ingenuity, exploration and the quest for knowledge are regularly recognized with the industry’s most prestigious awards. As part of its mission to make the scientific enterprise accessible to all, NOVA is committed to diversity and inclusiveness in all its work, from the production process to the range of stories we tell and voices we feature. In addition, science educators across the country rely on NOVA for resources used in the classroom as well as in museums, libraries and after-school programs.

