The Black Church | Film Preview with Q&A

Thu. Feb. 11, 2021 at 7pm | Come together for a special online PREVIEW SCREENING of The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song. RSVP HERE

Please join Series Host and Executive Producer Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. to discuss the upcoming PBS special.

Premiering in February, this new, two-part, four-hour documentary reveals the broad history and culture of a living institution in African American life – the Black church.

From enslavement to emancipation, the civil rights struggle to political action at every level of society, explore how African American faith communities have forged interracial ties and have been on the frontline of uplift and change.

Enjoy a 15-minute preview of this insightful new program, followed by a live Q&A with special guests from the series, Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III and Rev. Dr. Yolanda Pierce.

Availability is limited and this event is for U.S.-based viewers only.

Once registered, you’ll receive a unique, nontransferable link for the virtual event.

Presented by PBS and WETA via Zoom webinar.

See the series preview and join the conversation from the comfort and safety of your home.

A special thank you to our partners: The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB)

“The Black Church” is a production of McGee Media, Inkwell Media, and WETA Washington, D.C., in association with Get Lifted.