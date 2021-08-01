Black History Month

-
On Saturday, June 19, 2021, Michigan State University will host a ?university wide and?in person?celebration of Juneteenth to commemorate the?freeing of…
Notes from SusiDear Friends, In our quest to offer programming that not only inspires and educates, but also delights our audiences, we are pleased to…
Fri. Feb. 26 - Sat. Feb. 27 on WKAR Radio & STREAMING | Join WKAR News for special coverage of stories and conversations from February 2021 highlighting…
The train station in Jackson is being recognized by Amtrak for its role in the Underground Railroad, the system that helped escaped slaves reach freedom…
Notes from SusiDear Friends,Sharing diverse stories is the hallmark of public media and something that WKAR commits to all year. In October we were…
Thu. Feb. 25, 2021 at 7pm | Join WKAR for a pajama jam screening of Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: I Am Rosa Parks; I Am Thurgood Marshall! RSVP…
Though Detroit’s historic Black Bottom neighborhood may be physically gone, author Alice Randall resurrects the energy and life of the Black center of the…
Today (Feb. 11), the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine continues its 2021 Dr. William G. Anderson Lecture Series, “Slavery To…
Mon. Feb. 15 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Voice of Freedom interweaves Marian Anderson’s rich life story with this landmark moment in history,…
Fri. Feb. 19 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING at video.wkar.org | Discover how the advent of the automobile brought new mobility and freedom for African…