Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2020

By WKAR Staff 34 minutes ago
  • Sister Monica Joan, Sister Julienne, May Turner, Nurse Lucille Anderson, Trixie, Angela Turner and Nurse Phyllis Crane outside of Violet Gee building and surrounded by Christmas trees, decorations and presents
    Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt), Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter), May Turner (April Rae Hoang), Nurse Lucille Anderson (Leonie Elliott), Trixie (Helen George), Angela Turner (Alice Brown) and Nurse Phyllis Crane (Linda Bassett).
    Courtesy of BBC Worldwide Limited / PBS

Fri. Dec. 25 at 9 pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREMING | Everyone at Nonnatus House looks forward to a traditional holiday, but nothing goes quite to plan.

It is December 1965. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to the hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a marriage bureau as a Christmas gift.

Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane.

