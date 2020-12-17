Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2020

Fri. Dec. 25 at 9 pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREMING | Everyone at Nonnatus House looks forward to a traditional holiday, but nothing goes quite to plan.

It is December 1965. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to the hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a marriage bureau as a Christmas gift.

Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.