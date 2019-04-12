Current Sports | April 12, 2019

Nipsey Hussle; Nipsey Hussle funeral; Johnny Lewis; Jeremy Sampson; Jarrett Bell; NFL offseason

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show with an epic rant following the failings to communicate by his interns on who would be in for today's show. Listen as Al rips into Jack Kirwan and Alec Reo for their poor preparation prior to the Friday edition of Current Sports. We follow that rant by inviting on Blessed Body Training Founder Johnny Lewis to discuss the death and funeral of musical artist Nipsey Hussle. Take a listen to this very interesting conversation about how this death impacted both Al and Johnny, and what needs to change in this country moving forward. In segment two we welcome Jeremy Sampson, the Vice President and General Manager of Lansing Ignite FC. Ignite holds their season opener at Cooley Law School Stadium tomorrow night and Sampson tells us all about it. The hour closes with an in-studio chat about the top professional sport in America with USA Today NFL columnist Jarrett Bell.

Episode 1411