Current Sports | April 18, 2019

The NHL Playoffs have been a wild ride so far. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Jack fills in for Al and is joined by Kyle Turk and Alec Reo throughout the show. The radio panel tried to make sense of what has been going on in the hockey world following the epic collapse of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and what implications this has for the Eastern Conference. Also, the crew touches on the schedule of MSU Men's hoops, and what Big Ten teams they will face only at home, only on the road, or both. Towards the tail end of the show, the Detroit Lions schedule was brought up, going through what matchups to look forward to and how the Lions will fare this upcoming season.

Episode 1415