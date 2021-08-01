-
We dive into COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics and how one big name tennis star has withdrawn due to a positive test. Also, we highlight the first active NHL…
-
Jason Ruff, play-by-play voice of the Odessa Jackalopes, joins the show to talk all things hockey! On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we invite MSU…
-
The Detroit Lions play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Can they get their first win?On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview the Detroit…
-
Steve Yzerman; Ken Holland; Filip Zadina; Jonathan Ericsson; Justin Abdelkader; Montez Sweat; Josh Allen; Kyler Murray; T.J HockensonRed Wings fans,…
-
Jordan Poole; Ignas Brazdeikis; Jordan Poole; Nikita Kucherov; Steven Stamkos; Matt Duchene; David Pastrnak; Zdeno Chara; Auston Matthews; William…
-
Sept. 11; Detroit Lions; New York Jets; Monday Night Football; NFL Football; Matt Patricia; Matthew Stafford; Sam Darnold; Steve Yzerman; George Perles;…
-
Michigan State University; Nicholas Wittner; NHL Super Teams; Toronto Maple Leafs; Tampa Bay Lightning; MLB Pennant Races; Reflection FridayMichigan State…