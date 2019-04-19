Related Program: 
Current Sports | April 19, 2019

Red Wings fans, Friday morning's news could be the start of something great. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, the panel of Jack Kirwan, Connor Mathes and Alec Reo take over for Al. They provided their reactions to the former three-time Stanley Cup champion and captain Steve Yzerman being named GM of the Winged Wheel, and what moves he could potentially make in his first year in office. The crew also touch on the upcoming NFL Draft and which players the Lions should have on their radar and potential sleeper picks that scouts might have missed. To finish off the show, Jack, Connor and Alec provide their favorite sports moments of the week for the Reflection Friday segment.

