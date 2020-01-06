Current Sports | December 30, 2019 | FINAL SHOW OF 2019

Current Sports New Year's Special; MSU Football wins Pinstripe Bowl; Detroit Lions season comes to close; Michigan State men's basketball tops Western Michigan

It's the final Current Sports with Al Martin of the 2019 year! Listen as we dive into the Michigan State football win over Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl in New York City. What led to the Spartan victory and does this change your perception on the future of the Spartans? Also, the Detroit Lions regular season has come to an end. Where are the Lion expected to pick in the NFL Draft? Lastly we have a Current Sports year in review and dive into some MSU men's basketball chatter. Happy New Year!

Episode 1566