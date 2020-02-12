Current Sports | February 12, 2020 | The Mel Tucker Era Begins

Mark Dantonio; Luke Fickell; Mel Tucker; Bill Beekman; Tom Izzo; Cassius Winston; Xavier Tillman

Michigan State University football has found its new head coach. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down the new MSU hire in University of Colorado head coach Mel Tucker and his coaching history. Al also listens to positive and negative fan reactions from social media comments about the new hire. Towards the end of the show, Al talks about the work Tucker has ahead with all of the uncertainties and the challenges that come along with the new season.

Episode 1591