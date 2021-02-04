Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | February 4, 2021 | Super Bowl Props / Storylines, Mel Tucker On Signing Day

'The Weeknd' will be the Super Bowl halftime show performer this year.
Credit Flickr / Creative Commons

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into some Super Bowl fun! Listen as Al runs-down some of the fun prop bets for the big game this weekend. How long with the Star Spangled Banner take to be sung? What color of Gatorade will be poured on the winning coach? How many outfit changes will there be during the halftime show by The Weeknd? Also, listen to what MSU football coach Mel Tucker had to say concerning his latest recruiting class. That, and more!

Episode 1737

