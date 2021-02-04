Current Sports | February 4, 2021 | Super Bowl Props / Storylines, Mel Tucker On Signing Day

We discuss some of the fun Super Bowl prop bets for the big game on Sunday. Also, hear what MSU football head coach Mel Tucker had to say during Signing Day!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into some Super Bowl fun! Listen as Al runs-down some of the fun prop bets for the big game this weekend. How long with the Star Spangled Banner take to be sung? What color of Gatorade will be poured on the winning coach? How many outfit changes will there be during the halftime show by The Weeknd? Also, listen to what MSU football coach Mel Tucker had to say concerning his latest recruiting class. That, and more!

Episode 1737