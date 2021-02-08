Current Sports | February 8, 2021 | Tom Brady, The Greatest Football Player Ever. Debate Over.

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win last night over the Kansas City Chiefs. Al tells you why this has elevated Brady's legacy as the best to ever do it, winning his seventh championship.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al recaps last night's Super Bowl win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs. Al tells you why Tom Brady isn't just the greatest quarterback of all-time, but the greatest football player to ever lace-up the cleats. Also, we give props to Bruce Arians, who became the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl last night. We then bring you on home with a recap of the Super Bowl halftime show and why Al believes why many who watched The Weeknd's show and hit the snooze button totally missed something special. What did you think of last night's game and the theatrics surrounding it? That, and more!

Episode 1739