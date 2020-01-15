Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | January 15, 2020 | Matt Schoch Talks Film "Ypsi's Emoni" Detailing HS Phenom

By Jack Kirwan 18 minutes ago

Credit Matt Schoch/ Greg Deliso

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al starts the show by reacting to the news that broke Monday that the Houston Astros have fired General Manager Jeff Luhnow, as well as Manager AJ Hinch for their roles in the sign stealing scandal from the 2017 MLB Playoffs. Al gives his thoughts on the punishments levied against the Astros by Major League Baseball and tells you whether or not he thinks the punishment is sufficient. In segment two, we invite Matt Schoch, sportswriter for the Detroit News, Associated Press, and host of the Locked On Pistons podcast, to discuss "Ypsi's Emoni," which is a documentary surrounding high school basketball phenom and Ypsilanti native Emoni Bates. Click here to watch the documentary. 

Episode 1575

