Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | January 23, 2020 | Zion Is Here

By Alec Reo 4 hours ago

Juwon Howard; Isaiah Livers; Zavier Simpson; Franz Wagner; Brandon Johns Jr.; Tom Izzo; Zion Williamson; Eli Manning


Credit Tyler Tysdal / Flickr Creative Commons

The University of Michigan men's basketball team has had a rough stretch in the past week. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down what has been going wrong for Juwan Howard's team, which included a loss last night against Penn State on the road. Also, Al talks about Zion Williamson's NBA regular season debut last night for the New Orleans Pelicans, and why the league should be excited. To finish off the show, Al brings up the question of whether or not Eli Manning is a hall of fame quarterback in the National Football League, and the statistics that surround that argument. 

Episode 1579

Tags: 
Current Sports with Al Martin
WKAR
Alec Reo
University of Michigan Basketball
Juwon Howard
Isaiah Livers
Zavier Simpson
Franz Wagner
Brandon Johns Jr.
Tom Izzo
Zion Williamson NBA Debut
Eli Manning
NFL Hall of Fame
New York Giants

Related Content

Current Sports | January 22, 2020 | Reaction To Kansas / Kansas St. Brawl

By Jan 22, 2020
Bill Self
Flickr / Creative Commons

Kansas / Kansas St. brawl reaction; Derek Jeter not a unanimous slection for baseball hall of fame; Michigan State men's basketball 