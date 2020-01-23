Current Sports | January 23, 2020 | Zion Is Here

Juwon Howard; Isaiah Livers; Zavier Simpson; Franz Wagner; Brandon Johns Jr.; Tom Izzo; Zion Williamson; Eli Manning

The University of Michigan men's basketball team has had a rough stretch in the past week. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down what has been going wrong for Juwan Howard's team, which included a loss last night against Penn State on the road. Also, Al talks about Zion Williamson's NBA regular season debut last night for the New Orleans Pelicans, and why the league should be excited. To finish off the show, Al brings up the question of whether or not Eli Manning is a hall of fame quarterback in the National Football League, and the statistics that surround that argument.

Episode 1579