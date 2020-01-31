Current Sports | January 31, 2020 | Super Bowl LIV Special

San Francisco 49ers; Jimmy Garoppolo; Kansas City Chiefs; Patrick Mahomes; Super Bowl LIV

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we provide chatter leading up to Sunday's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Al gives you his prediction on the game and who he expects to have the most impact from both sides. In segment two, Al and the rest of the Current Sports staff provide you with 10 great prop bets for Sunday's game, and the panel debates where they lean on each of them. We close out this Friday episode with our Reflection Friday segment, as Al reflects once again on the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant earlier this week. Tune in Monday as we recap everything that goes down in the Super Bowl, as well as Saturday's MSU men's basketball matchup against Wisconsin.

Episode 1584