Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | January 31, 2020 | Super Bowl LIV Special

By Jack Kirwan 14 seconds ago

San Francisco 49ers; Jimmy Garoppolo; Kansas City Chiefs; Patrick Mahomes; Super Bowl LIV


Credit Gaurav Kumar / Flickr Creative Commons

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we provide chatter leading up to Sunday's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Al gives you his prediction on the game and who he expects to have the most impact from both sides. In segment two, Al and the rest of the Current Sports staff provide you with 10 great prop bets for Sunday's game, and the panel debates where they lean on each of them. We close out this Friday episode with our Reflection Friday segment, as Al reflects once again on the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant earlier this week. Tune in Monday as we recap everything that goes down in the Super Bowl, as well as Saturday's MSU men's basketball matchup against Wisconsin. 

Episode 1584

Tags: 
Current Sports with Al Martin
WKAR's Current Sports
Current Sports
WKAR Sports
Al Martin
Jack Kirwan
super bowl liv
San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes
Andy Reid
kyle shanahan
super bowl prop bets

Related Content

Current Sports | January 28, 2020 | MSU And Michigan Basketball Trending In Opposite Directions

By 23 hours ago
Tom Izzo
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU

Michigan State and Michigan Men's Basketball; Detroit Pistons update; Continued rememberances of Kobe Bryant