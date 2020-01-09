Current Sports | January 9, 2020 | Was John Beilein in the Wrong?

John Beilein; Collin Sexton; Kevin Love; Tom Izzo; Roy Williams; Gabe Brown; Aaron Henry;

The Cavs have some more distractions as they travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down the controversy surrounding John Beilein using the word "thugs" instead of "slugs" to describe his team's style of play, and how hypersensitivity in society creates more problems than problems solved in the world of sports. Also, a snippet of Tom Izzo's press conference before Michigan State's game against Minnesota is played on Current Sports, and Al talks about how people should not believe that MSU will go undefeated in Big 10 Conference play.

Episode 1571