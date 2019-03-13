Current Sports | March 13, 2019

Le'Veon Bell; Odell Beckam Jr.; NFL Free Agency; Adam Schefter; Big Ten Tourney; Cleveland Browns; New York Giants;

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we breakdown last night's blockbuster moves in the NFL with Odell Beckham Jr. being traded to the Cleveland Browns and Le'Veon Bell signing with the New York Jets. Al gives his thoughts on if Bell's holdout paid-off for the running back position. Later we talk about the winners and losers of the OBJ trade. Also we briefly talk about the upcoming Spring Football for MSU. That and more on this "hunp-day" edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1389