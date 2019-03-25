Current Sports | March 25, 2019

March Madness; Michigan State Basketball; Anthony Ianni; Tom Izzo; Cassius Winston; Duke vs UCF;

The Spartans are still dancing. Happy Monday! On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap Saturday's MSU men's basketball win over 10 seed Minnesota. We also briefly talk about Duke's escape from UCF in the Second Round. Later Anthony Ianni joins the show to breakdown what we've seen from MSU so far this tourney and what to look for in the later round(s) with Al. That and more on this Monday edition of Current Sports!